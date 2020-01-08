Loop Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Loop Capital in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AKTS. BidaskClub downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Akoustis Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $7.40 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of AKTS opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 1,843.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $228,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $258,657 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

