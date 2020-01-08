Loop Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Loop Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHRW. Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.82.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. bought 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

