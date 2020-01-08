LUNA Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $58.25 million and $2.78 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUNA has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bitrue, GDAC and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00182115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.01444302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LUNA Profile

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, GDAC, GOPAX, Bitrue, Bittrex, Coinone and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

