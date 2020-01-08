Lunes (LUNES) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,044.00

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. Lunes has a market capitalization of $472,424.00 and $9,044.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Lunes has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00178073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.01406383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00118179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunes Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

