LUXCoin Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $11,460.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin (CRYPTO:LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,782,823 coins and its circulating supply is 6,782,823 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

