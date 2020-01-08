M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded by JMP Securities to Outperform

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of MHO opened at $41.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.91. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $653.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.31 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 662.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 219,426 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 545.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 61,886 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

