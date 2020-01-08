Macy’s (NYSE:M) Earns “Hold” Rating from Guggenheim

Macy’s (NYSE:M)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Guggenheim in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

M has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.87.

NYSE M traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.09. 2,496,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,259,955. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 764.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after buying an additional 2,089,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Macy’s by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

