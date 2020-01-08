Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Upgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

