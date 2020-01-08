Mallcoin (MLC) Trading Up 76.5% This Week

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded up 76.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Mallcoin has traded 76.5% higher against the US dollar. Mallcoin has a market cap of $589,916.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mallcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00178073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.01406383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00118179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mallcoin

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official website is flogmall.com. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall.

Mallcoin Token Trading

Mallcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mallcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

