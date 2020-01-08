Manna (MANNA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.00

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Manna has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Manna coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Manna has a total market cap of $176,625.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,598,018 coins and its circulating supply is 568,878,057 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

