Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.02, for a total value of $1,770,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $1,709,000.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total value of $1,654,900.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $825,100.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.94, for a total value of $819,700.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.53, for a total value of $822,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $812,350.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.52, for a total value of $802,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $788,600.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $1,580,100.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $177.33. 7,224,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $178.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,869 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

