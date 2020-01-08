MassGrid 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $38.00 (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One MassGrid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0127 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. In the last week, MassGrid has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. MassGrid has a market capitalization of $965,330.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,989.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.45 or 0.01758880 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.04 or 0.03006163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00569390 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00722843 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00011161 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00063748 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012511 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,531,067 coins and its circulating supply is 76,039,767 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid. MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com.

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.