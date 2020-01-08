Matrix AI Network Market Capitalization Achieves $4.64 Million (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. Matrix AI Network has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $478,054.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matrix AI Network token can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Gate.io, DDEX and HADAX. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00559868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009664 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000203 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

MAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 632,327,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,179,784 tokens. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io.

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, DDEX, Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matrix AI Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

