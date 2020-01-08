Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Raised to $25.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 80,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,971. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.88) earnings per share. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,207,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,184,000 after buying an additional 883,540 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $5,956,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,008,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,212,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 266,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.