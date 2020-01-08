Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Investment analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 1,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32,945 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

