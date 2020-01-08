MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) PT Lowered to $81.00

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $83.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MMS. ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.40. MAXIMUS has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $82.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $754.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAXIMUS will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 15.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MAXIMUS during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MAXIMUS by 70.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

