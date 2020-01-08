MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Sells $226,908.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $226,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,936.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 30,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $603,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $209,144.00.

On Thursday, October 10th, Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $225,888.00.

NYSE MXL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.18. 270,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,780. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.24. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 6,133.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,273.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 16.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 99.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

