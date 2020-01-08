MCO One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.59 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, MCO has traded up 11% against the dollar. One MCO token can currently be bought for approximately $4.45 or 0.00053457 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, Cobinhood and Coinrail. MCO has a total market capitalization of $70.29 million and approximately $22.59 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00037343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.48 or 0.05903096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025847 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00034858 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001140 BTC.

MCO Profile

MCO is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com. MCO’s official website is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto.

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Huobi, DDEX, Bittrex, IDEX, Bithumb, Coinrail, HitBTC, Cashierest, Bit-Z, Binance, Gate.io, LATOKEN, YoBit, ABCC, OKEx, Livecoin, BigONE, EXX, Cobinhood, Upbit and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

