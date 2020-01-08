Medallia’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 15th (NYSE:MDLA)

Medallia’s (NYSE:MDLA) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 15th. Medallia had issued 15,500,000 shares in its IPO on July 19th. The total size of the offering was $325,500,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the end of Medallia’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MDLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81. Medallia has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medallia will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

