MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can now be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Upbit, IDEX and Cashierest. Over the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and $82,134.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00037714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.10 or 0.05923994 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026543 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00035136 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001187 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] is a token. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [ERC20] is medibloc.org. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc.

Buying and Selling MediBloc [ERC20]

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, CPDAX, Kryptono, Bittrex, IDEX, Cashierest, DEx.top, Coinsuper, Upbit and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.