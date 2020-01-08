MediBloc [QRC20] Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (MED)

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. MediBloc [QRC20] has a total market cap of $12.28 million and $9,510.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [QRC20] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,122.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.37 or 0.01728570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.41 or 0.02923381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00560067 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00709166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00060865 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00024060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012395 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC20]

MediBloc [QRC20] (CRYPTO:MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official message board is medium.com/@MediBloc. The official website for MediBloc [QRC20] is medibloc.org/en. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.