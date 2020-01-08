MedicCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $43,254.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, BTC-Alpha and Cryptohub. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $43,254.00 and $1,467.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014158 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 128.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

