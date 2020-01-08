MediShares Hits Market Cap of $2.47 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One MediShares token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 8% against the dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $231,946.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MediShares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00182115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.33 or 0.01444302 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares.

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.