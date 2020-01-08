Memetic / PepeCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,242.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $475,253.00 and $3,242.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00036306 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00647602 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000800 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

