MenaPay Price Tops $0.0138 on Exchanges (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $466,770.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MenaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Sistemkoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00182017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01433390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00118189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,549,720 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Dcoin, ABCC and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

