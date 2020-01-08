Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s current price. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

