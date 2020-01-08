Metadium Hits Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Metadium has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $89,531.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Metadium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bytex, Hotbit and Coinsuper.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00179604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.01378019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00027703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00117583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium.

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bytex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

