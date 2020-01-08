Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Cowen from $89.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $110.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 63,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.