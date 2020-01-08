Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells $1,139,400.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

MU traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $57.52. 29,725,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,137,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.33. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,961,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,822 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in Micron Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 231,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Micron Technology by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

