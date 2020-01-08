Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,823 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.82. The stock had a trading volume of 15,319,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,797,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.20 and a 200 day moving average of $142.55. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $160.73. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $157.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

