Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $189.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $168.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Shares of MSFT opened at $157.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,213.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $100.98 and a 1-year high of $160.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

