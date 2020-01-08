MINDOL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $524.84 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00038671 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MINDOL alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00665415 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000168 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001212 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000296 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,295,676 tokens. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MINDOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MINDOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.