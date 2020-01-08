MineBee (MB) Market Cap Hits $50.80 Million

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One MineBee token can currently be purchased for about $0.0278 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco. MineBee has a market capitalization of $50.80 million and $1.13 million worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MineBee has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012404 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.89 or 0.01402413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00117917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,830,117,455 tokens. MineBee’s official website is minebee.io. MineBee’s official Twitter account is @

. MineBee’s official message board is medium.com/minebee.

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MineBee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MineBee using one of the exchanges listed above.

