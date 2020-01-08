MinexCoin Reaches Market Cap of $289,817.00 (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Exmo. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $289,817.00 and approximately $50,147.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00179604 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.01378019 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00027703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00037672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00117583 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MinexCoin Coin Profile

MNX is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,518,190 coins and its circulating supply is 6,122,652 coins. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MinexCoin is minexcoin.com. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MinexCoin

MinexCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Exmo, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinexCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

