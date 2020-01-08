MintMe.com Coin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $83,384.00 and $211.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MintMe.com Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00182017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.56 or 0.01433390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026848 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00118189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 523,985,103 coins and its circulating supply is 173,983,033 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin.

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MintMe.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MintMe.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.