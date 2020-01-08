Mithril (MITH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $613,699.00

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. Mithril has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $613,699.00 worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank, DigiFinex and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006825 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008087 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001367 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000404 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 721,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx, ZB.COM, BitForex, Gate.io, CoinExchange, FCoin, DigiFinex and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

