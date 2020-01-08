Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) has trended very negative on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mizuho Financial Group earned a news impact score of -3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE MFG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,967. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mizuho Financial Group news, insider Cairns Brett 103,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

