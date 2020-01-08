Mizuho Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) to “Buy”

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

AMD stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 54,383,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,009,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $49.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.66, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,692.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,767 shares in the company, valued at $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

