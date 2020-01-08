MOAC (MOAC) Price Tops $0.24

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. MOAC has a market cap of $15.09 million and $4,967.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002903 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $51.55, $7.50 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, MOAC has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011642 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000972 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

MOAC Coin Profile

MOAC (MOAC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. MOAC's total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MOAC is medium.com/@moac_io. The official website for MOAC is moac.io. MOAC's official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

