Monoeci (XMCC) Market Capitalization Reaches $4,584.00

Monoeci (CURRENCY:XMCC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Monoeci has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. One Monoeci coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Monoeci has a total market cap of $4,584.00 and $2.00 worth of Monoeci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monoeci alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00038671 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00665415 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000168 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001249 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000053 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monoeci Profile

Monoeci (XMCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 12th, 2017. Monoeci’s total supply is 8,194,328 coins. Monoeci’s official website is www.monacocoin.net. Monoeci’s official Twitter account is @MonacoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monoeci

Monoeci can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monoeci directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monoeci should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monoeci using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monoeci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monoeci and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.