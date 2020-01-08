N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

N Brown Group (LON:BWNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. N Brown Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 163 ($2.14).

Shares of BWNG traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 148 ($1.95). 74,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,754. N Brown Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82.95 ($1.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.90 ($2.16). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 136.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.87. The company has a market cap of $425.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13.

About N Brown Group

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

