Nadler Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,007 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.92. 7,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,900. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.99 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1956 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

