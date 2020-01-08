Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,752 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 300,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,157,000 after acquiring an additional 11,601 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,189,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,631,000 after acquiring an additional 160,212 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 235,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,298,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.05. 1,791,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,436. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $164.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

