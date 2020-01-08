Nadler Financial Group Inc. Buys 6,771 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $86.30. The company had a trading volume of 193,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,254. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.51. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $89.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

