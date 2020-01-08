Nadler Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.3% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPY. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 12,802,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after buying an additional 7,924,250 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after buying an additional 1,125,465 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,732,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,693,000 after buying an additional 1,081,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 499,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after buying an additional 1,019,745 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SPY traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,686,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,297,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.37 and its 200 day moving average is $302.19. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $254.00 and a twelve month high of $324.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.