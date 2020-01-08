Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,872 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.82. 15,683,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,797,846. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $160.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.55. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,271,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,919 shares of company stock worth $9,817,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

