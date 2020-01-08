Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $40.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,792,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,229 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 10.0% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Gold Trust worth $40,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,519,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,517,000 after buying an additional 1,277,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,156,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,610,000 after buying an additional 1,037,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,366,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,442,000 after buying an additional 1,375,524 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,053,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after buying an additional 169,780 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,616,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after buying an additional 942,638 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,820,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.