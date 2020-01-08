Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,611 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Walt Disney by 571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 994,529 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,573,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,837 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,138 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,191,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.47. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $262.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

