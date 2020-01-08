NavCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $446,374.00 (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. NavCoin has a total market cap of $5.88 million and $446,374.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005279 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003654 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000811 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00069387 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About NavCoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,073,689 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

