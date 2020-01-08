NCC Group (LON:NCC) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.62) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NCC. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 246.25 ($3.24).

NCC stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 227 ($2.99). The company had a trading volume of 156,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,427. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 213.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 187.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14. The company has a market cap of $630.73 million and a P/E ratio of 47.29. NCC Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.50 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 233 ($3.06).

NCC Group Company Profile

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

